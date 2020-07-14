Designer Creates $3,900 Wetsuit That Looks Like A Real Suit

When it comes to choosing a wetsuit, “class” probably isn’t the first thing that comes to your mind. Well, American designer Thom Browne decided to change that by creating a wetsuit that looks just like a real suit.

The wetsuit in question, titled Trompe l’oeil (Optical illusion), will make you look like you just left a red carpet event and went straight to the beach. However, as cool as it may sound, the neoprene wetsuit will set you back a whopping $3,900 – even more than a top-end tuxedo by the same designer. More info: Thom Browne | Instagram | Wayne Lawrence | Instagram | h/t

Photo credits: Wayne Lawrence

“Sky. Sea. Sand. At the water’s edge we are presented with nature in lines and layers. It is a segmented geometry, resolute and definitive,” states the designer. “And yet, from the intersection of these parts the horizon expands: a mystery, an optical trick, an apparent line. For a surfer the horizon is both beacon and curse, a signal of the next incoming set or harbinger of a day without motion. It is an enigma among constants.” Pretty poetic for a wetsuit that mimics a tuxedo.

