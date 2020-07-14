Popular Latest Topics
Designer Creates $3,900 Wetsuit That Looks Like A Real Suit

Published 6 days ago

When it comes to choosing a wetsuit, “class” probably isn’t the first thing that comes to your mind. Well, American designer Thom Browne decided to change that by creating a wetsuit that looks just like a real suit.

The wetsuit in question, titled Trompe l’oeil (Optical illusion), will make you look like you just left a red carpet event and went straight to the beach. However, as cool as it may sound, the neoprene wetsuit will set you back a whopping $3,900 – even more than a top-end tuxedo by the same designer.

More info: Thom Browne | InstagramWayne Lawrence | Instagram | h/t

American designer Thom Browne created a wetsuit that looks like a real suit

Photo credits: Wayne Lawrence

“Sky. Sea. Sand. At the water’s edge we are presented with nature in lines and layers. It is a segmented geometry, resolute and definitive,” states the designer. “And yet, from the intersection of these parts the horizon expands: a mystery, an optical trick, an apparent line. For a surfer the horizon is both beacon and curse, a signal of the next incoming set or harbinger of a day without motion. It is an enigma among constants.” Pretty poetic for a wetsuit that mimics a tuxedo.

The wetsuit is titled Trompe l’oeil, translating to “Optical illusion”

Photo credits: Wayne Lawrence

According to Thom Browne, the wetsuit was inspired by two strong areas of design: suiting and sport.

As cool as it may look, the wetsuit will set you back a whopping $3,900

Photo credits: Wayne Lawrence

Cool or gimmicky – you be the judge.

Sadly, as of today, all of the wetsuits are completely sold out

Photo credits: Wayne Lawrence

Photo credits: Wayne Lawrence

Photo credits: Wayne Lawrence

Photo credits: Wayne Lawrence

Photo credits: Wayne Lawrence

Photo credits: Wayne Lawrence

Photo credits: Wayne Lawrence

Aušrys Uptas

One day, this guy just kind of figured - "I spend most of my time on the internet anyway, why not turn it into a profession?" - and he did! Now he not only gets to browse the latest cat videos and fresh memes every day but also shares them with people all over the world, making sure they stay up to date with everything that's trending on the web. Some things that always pique his interest are old technologies, literature and all sorts of odd vintage goodness. So if you find something that's too bizarre not to share, make sure to hit him up!

Tags

fashion, optical illusion, suit, surf, surfing, Thom Browne, Trompe l'oeil, Wayne Lawrence, Wetsuit
7
